Register
03:15 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sings, reading U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

    ‘Flagrant and Hostile Act by America’: Palestine Reacts to US Embassy Move

    © Sputnik / Amit Sha'al
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As the US prepares to open a new embassy to Israel in the holy city of Jerusalem, Palestinian groups - echoing observers around the world - have fiercely condemned the move by Washington.

    "This is the most flagrant and hostile act by the United States against the Palestinians since the beginning of the [Israeli] occupation," Yasser Abd Rabbo, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member and former minister of information, said, according to Gulf News.

    Abd Rabbo is among those who negotiated the Oslo Accords, secret negotiations between Israel and Palestine that created the Palestine Authority and led to the recognition of the PLO by Tel Aviv as the representative of the Palestinian people.

    Rabbo said that Arab nations can react to the move by implementing an 1980 Arab summit resolution in which 15 Muslim nations, including Saudi Arabia, call for all nations to cease trade and other cooperation with any country that moves its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

    "Palestinians' options are limited, yet can be very effective if properly used," commented Khalil Shaheen, director of research and policies, and board member at Masarat, the Palestine Centre for Policy Research and Strategic Studies in Ramallah.

    "The Palestinians can have a veto, which is no less important than the one the US exercises at the UN Security Council, on any political process Trump tries to launch — either between the Palestinians and Israelis or at a regional level," he noted.

    He also proposed a tactic involving the international courts.

    (File) Protesters hold up a map along with Palestinian flags and placards during a demonstration on Whitehall opposite Downing Street in central London on April 7, 2018 in support of the Palestianians in the Gaza Strip
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga AKMEN
    Stand for Gaza: Pro-Palestine & Pro-Israel Protesters Face off in London (VIDEO)
    "The Palestinians can ask for the International Court of Justice to provide an advisory opinion on the US announcement on occupied east Jerusalem, and how it violates international law and UN Security Council resolutions. In other words, the Palestinians can formulate their political moves and cause a permanent headache to the US, and show [how isolated the US is in its position]," Shaheen said.

    However, he pointed out that Palestinian officials still want to return to the negotiating table with Israel and suggested that the latter position was "lame."

    ​Other Palestinian organizations strongly condemned the move.

    "This is a violation of international law, and it makes the US complicit and a participant in violating international law along with Israel," said Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative known as Mubadara, and a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

    According to Barghouti, by moving the US embassy to Israel to the city of Jerusalem, US President Donald Trump has stripped himself and his country of any chance of being a trustworthy and unbiased peace mediator between Israel and Palestine.

    Before Trump, the US acknowledged that the status of Jerusalem must only be negotiated by the two nations.

    Following the US announcement, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly against the move, declaring Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital "null and void."

    ​According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, Palestinian official Saeb Erekat called on foreign leaders to boycott the embassy opening, "lest they lend legitimacy to an illegal decision and to continuous Israeli policies of occupation, colonisation and annexation."

    According to multiple reports, over half of invited dignitaries and diplomatic officials will boycott the Washington/Tel Aviv-sponsored event

    The embassy will officially open Monday, May 14, marking the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding. On Tuesday, Palestinians will mark the Nakba, or "Catastrophe," commemorating over 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding the creation of the Israeli state.

    Related:

    PLO on Aid Cut: US 'Has No Compunction in Targeting the Innocent'
    PLO Urges to Convene Conference Under UN Auspices to Create Palestinian State
    Former Rivals Hamas, Fatah United Against Trump's Move on Jerusalem - PLO Member
    Tags:
    condemnation, reaction, US Embassy in Israel, Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Jerusalem, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse