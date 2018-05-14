Russian MoD: Hundreds of Militants Leave Syrian De-Escalation Zone Over 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Over 1,800 militants and members of their families departed the Homs de-escalation zone in western Syria through the checkpoint near the Ar Rastan city over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,866 individuals left [the de-escalation zone] through the checkpoint near Ar Rastan. All of them were transported by buses to the Qalaat Al Madiq settlement in the Idlib de-escalation zone, accompanied by the vehicles of the Syrian security service, and ambulances of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent," the center said in a daily briefing published on the Defense Ministry’s website.

The additional humanitarian corridor near Al Qantarah settlement was open on Saturday to allow more people leave the Homs de-escalation zone, the document continued. Through this additional corridor, 2,348 militants and members of their families had left the area to the north of the Hama province.

Over the past week, 13,582 militants and members of their families left the Homs de-escalation zone, the statement pointed out.

The Russian center’s current priority is creating the conditions for the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Syria, the statement continued.

Over the past 24 hours, the center provided residents of the Ein Tarma settlement of the Rif Dimashq province with 445 kits with food products, living essentials, and bottled water. The total weight of the cargo amounted to 12 tonnes.

Moreover, the Russian military supplied one ton of bread to the residents of the Deir Qaq settlement in the Aleppo province. Additionally, 105 Syrians including 64 children received medical aid.

Over the past 24 hours, 207 internally displaced persons returned to their homes in the Homs province, and 132 individuals returned to the Damascus suburban area of Eastern Ghouta.

The Russian center is also controlling the resettlement of the internally displaced persons from the Tall Rifat de-confliction zone to the Manbij city in the Aleppo province. Over the past 24 hours, 601 individuals left the area.