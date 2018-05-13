Four Taliban Members Killed by Their Own Bomb in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four members of the Taliban radical movement blew themselves up while preparing explosive devices for a terrorist attack, the Khaama Press agency reported Sunday, citing police.

The incident took place in the Ahmadabad district of the Paktia province on Saturday morning, according to the Khaama Press. The militants were planting the bombs on one of the main roads when one of the explosive devices detonated.

There were numerous reports about the Taliban activities in the past few days, one of them is an assault on a village in the central Afghan province of Ghor as a result of heavy clashes with local militia forces.

​According to a report released May 1 by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), only 39% of the Afghan territory with 65% of the country's population is controlled by the government, while the number of the police and military forces is declining.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability, primarily due to the hostilities between government troops and the Taliban radical movement, which seeks to establish strict Sharia law in the country. Other terrorist groups, such as Daesh* have also expanded their activities in the country and neighboring states.

