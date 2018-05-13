Blast Kills at Least 6, Injures up to 20 in Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people were killed and 20 more injured as a result of an explosion near a customs finance department in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, TOLO broadcaster reported citing the Health Department.

The attack took place on Sunday afternoon when a suicide attacker detonated a bomb near a building, the TOLO broadcaster reported. Following the explosion, several gunmen opened fire and engaged in clashes with the security forces near the government facility.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident follows a string of explosions in the country, with the latest suicide twin blasts in the capital city of Kabul killing 25 people and injuring up to 45.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability, primarily due to the hostilities between government troops and the Taliban radical movement, which seeks to establish strict Sharia law in the country. Other terrorist groups, such as Daesh* have also expanded their activities in the country and neighboring states.

