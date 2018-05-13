Double Blast Leaves Reportedly 9 Dead, 28 Injured in Northwestern Syria

"The number of those killed as a result of the blast of the car bomb near the central hospital in the Idlib province reached nine civilians, including three hospital security employees,"
Idlib is one of four de-escalation zones created after relevant agreements were reached by Iran, Russia, and Turkey during the Astana reconciliation talks last year.
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana, as well as the Syrian National Dialogue Congress which took place in the Russian city of Sochi in January.
