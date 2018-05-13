Russia MoD: Syrian Government Forces Regain Control Over Yarmouk Eastern Area

A total of 9,368 militants and their relatives have been relocated from Syria's Homs de-escalation zone since Monday, Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, the commander of the Russian reconciliation center for Syria, said Saturday.

"The reconciliation center and the Russian military police have spent four days organizing the relocation of the militants belonging to illegal armed groups and their relatives from Homs de-escalation zone… A total of 9,368 militants and their relatives have left Homs de-escalation zone since May 7," Yevtushenko said.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy Militants Left Southern Areas of Syria's Damascus Including Yarmouk Camp

According to Yevtushenko, 3,387 people have passed through the crossing next to the city of Rastan in the province of Homs and have been brought to the Qalaat Mudiq settlement in Idlib de-escalation zone.

At the same time, 187 people have returned to their homes in Homs in the last 24 hours, while 111 have come back to their homes in Eastern Ghouta.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government forces regained control over the eastern neighborhoods of the district of Yarmouk located south of Damascus, Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said Saturday.

"The Syrian government restored control over the eastern neighborhoods of the district of Yarmouk located south of Damascus, which was earlier under control of the illegal armed groups," Yevtushenko said.

The Syrian law enforcement will team up with the Russian military police to ensure the security of civilians in the suburbs of Yalda, Babbila and Beit Sahm, according to Yevtushenko.

Fifteen houses and nearby territories have been de-mined in the city of Douma in the last 24 hours, 25 explosive devices were found and neutralized, the head of the reconciliation center said.

Representatives of the center have met with the regional authorities and police representatives of the settlement of Ein Tarma and set the objectives, including the return of people to their homes they had to leave because of the conflict. Key buildings and roads of the suburbs were de-mined, medical treatment as well as the supply of food and water have been set up, according to Yevtushenko.