ANKARA (Sputnik) - As least four people were killed and 22 others were wounded when a bus overturned in Turkey's northeastern Ardahan province, Daily Sabah reported Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 4 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on the Cildir-Aktas highway when a driver lost control of the vehicle, according to the Daily Sabah newspaper.

Those wounded were taken to Ardahan State Hospital and other hospitals nearby, the newspaper reported.

An investigation into the accident is underway.