Israel to Close Border Crossing With Gaza Strip - Reports

Israel is planning to close the Kerem Shalom border crossing with the Gaza Strip after being damaged, Reuters reported Saturday. The destruction is reportedly connected with border violence, which erupted amid numerous attempts by Palestinians to break through the security fence.

"The crossing will remain closed until the damage caused by the riots are repaired and will reopen in accordance with a situation assessment," the Israeli military said in a statement.

As the military further specified, the Kerem Shalom terminal, used for goods transfer in and out of Gaza, will remain open only for humanitarian cases.

The situation along the Israel-Gaza Strip border has been tense over the last several weeks, as Palestinians have been holding mass rallies along it since March 30. The demonstrators claim the right of return for Palestinians that were displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948.

The Israel Defense Forces have previously reported numerous attempts by Palestinians to break through the country's security fence amid the ongoing protests.

