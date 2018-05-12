WATCH "Israeli-Made" Landmines, Other Weaponry Handed Over by Syrian Militants

The militants have turned in large quantities of weapons, munitions, and landmines, some of which were allegedly Israeli-made and were used by terrorist organizations to target civilians in the region, according to the SANA agency.

Militants in the towns of Yelda, Babila and Beit Sahem in southern Damascus have had to hand over their weapons prior to being evacuated to northern Syria as part of the process to declare southern Damascus free from terrorism, SANA reported.

The agency informed that among the weapons that were handed in, there were 60, 80 and 120 mm mortars, 14.5 and 23 mm PKC machine guns, sniper rifles, RPGs, rifles, rocket shells, IEDs and reportedly Israeli-made landmines, along with various types of locally-made weapons.

There were also stolen cars equipped with 23 and 14 mm machine guns, large quantities of fertilizer, gunpowder and ammonium nitrate used by the terrorist organizations in manufacturing IEDs and homemade mortar shells, the media outlet noted.

Government troops are continuing to advance in the last militant-held parts of Damascus. They have already reduced the intensity of mortar fire on the city, as militants are no longer within range of many residential areas and districts with governmental buildings.