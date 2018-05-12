Six Security Officials, Tribal Militia Die in Daesh Attack in Kirkuk - Reports

MOSUL (Sputnik) - An attack by the Daesh* terrorist group in Iraq's northern Kirkuk province killed six security officials and tribal militia, the Alsumaria broadcaster reported citing a source.

"The armed gunmen attacked checkpoints of the federal police near the village of Saadouniyah, 35 kilometers southwest of Kirkuk, killing four members of the federal police, two of Hashed Al Shaabi and wounding two others," Al Sumeria TV reported.

The attack comes on the day of the first parliamentary election in Iraq since the declared victory over Daesh. The vote has kicked off earlier in the day with as many as 320 political parties and coalitions running in the vote.

READ MORE: Iraqi Forces Foil Terror Attack During First Elections Since Daesh Defeat — MP

Earlier, the Daesh terrorist group reportedly claimed that it assassinated an Iraqi election candidate.

Security threats continue to be a key concern in Iraq's Northern and Sunni areas where Daesh remains to carry out attacks on civilians and members of the security forces.

In early December, Abadi declared victory over Daesh in the country, stressing that terrorist sleeper cells still could organize resistance.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia