Taliban Seizes Village in Central Afghanistan Following Heavy Clashes - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban radical movement has seized a village in the central Afghan province of Ghor as a result of heavy clashes with local militia forces, the TOLO broadcaster reported Saturday citing officials.

The clashes began at about 8 p.m. on Friday in the village of Oshan with dozens of Taliban militants participating in the attack on the settlement, the TOLO reported.

The village reportedly fell to the Taliban within several hours and at least one man was killed in the attack.

According to a report released May 1 by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), members of the army, air force, and police declined by 10.6 percent in roughly the past year, with only 39% of the country territory controlled by the government.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Graschenkov Oriental Express: Khamenei’s Aide Claims US Ships Terrorists to Afghanistan

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability, primarily due to the hostilities between government troops and the Taliban radical movement, which seeks to establish strict Sharia law in the country. Other terrorist groups, such as Daesh* have also expanded their activities in the country and neighboring states.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia