Israeli Soldier Wounded in Car-Ramming Attack in West Bank - Reports

According to reports, a vehicle has fled the scene after hitting a soldier at a security checkpoint near the Shavei Shomron settlement. Security forces have launched a search for the driver.

An Israeli soldier has been lightly injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank and has been evacuated from the scene, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and, along with IDF medics, provided treatment for a 20-year-old with light bruises to his limbs.

The IDF spokesperson’s unit confirmed reports that an attempt had been made to run over an Israeli soldier standing at a security checkpoint near the settlement.

READ MORE: Palestine May Soon Take 'Serious' Steps Against Israel, US

With the US moving its embassy to Jerusalem, tensions between Palestine and Israel have started to rise, with riots and accidents taking place throughout the West Bank.

Trump's unilateral decision thrilled Israelis and infuriated Palestinians, who have viewed the decision as ignoring their interests. The Palestinians want to make the eastern part of the city the capital of their future state.