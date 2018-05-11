Lieberman to Assad: 'Throw Iranians Out of Country'

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has called on Syrian President Bashar Assad to remove Iranian forces from his country's territory, arguing that they are not operating in Syria's interests and only further complicate the situation in the country.
"Throw the Iranians, Qassem Soleimani and the Quds forces, out of your country! They are not acting in your interest, they are only hurting you. Their whole presence only brings problems and destruction," Lieberman said in the northern city of Katzrin.
Speaking about the back-and-forth fire between the IDF and Iranian forces, Lieberman said "there is nothing like the sin of vanity and there is no room for arrogance. […] The tensions have not ended yet and we need to see everything in its right proportions."
"This is a permanent policy: if someone is going to carry out an attack against the State of Israel, to launch missiles against the State of Israel, we will always try to strike it first," Lieberman stated.
In April, Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman warned Iran of an "appropriate" response to any actions by Tehran that are aimed at "hurting" Israel.
Iran replied to the Israeli accusations by asking the Israeli government to stop its "dangerous and constant adventurism and provoking behaviors which are threatening the regional peace and security."
