IDF Post Images of Reported Iranian Infrastructure Hit in Syria

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated its aircraft had struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria in response to an alleged bombardment by some 20 Iranian rockets.

The IDF published a series of aerial images on its official Twitter account, showing the purported Iranian positions in Syria that the Israeli forces had hit in the overnight raid. Targets of the Israeli forces reportedly included arms depots, logistical sites, as well as intelligence centers used by elite Iranian forces, located on Syrian soil.

These are aerial images of Iranian sites in Syria that the IDF targeted in the overnight strike in response to rockets that Iranian Forces fired at Israeli territory pic.twitter.com/yhm28yQEx4 — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 11 мая 2018 г.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 28 Israeli F-15 and F-16 jets were involved in the operation, with more than 60 air-to-ground missiles launched over various parts of Syria with half of them being intercepted. In addition, Tel Aviv fired over 10 tactical ground-to-ground missiles, the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, a member of Iranian parliament’s commission on security and foreign policy Abolfazl Hassan Beigi stressed that Iran does not maintain a military presence in Syria.

"Iran has no military presence in Syria, no bases. Israel is lying. It was Syria that conducted strikes yesterday in response to the repeated attacks on the country. Israel must realize that the situation has changed and aggression would not go unanswered," the official emphasized.

Earlier, the IDF stated that its fighter jets had attacked purported Iranian positions in Syria, having fired dozens of missiles at Syria in retaliation for an alleged bombardment by Iran. According to IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus, the Israeli military had informed Russia of the envisaged airstrikes against Syria.