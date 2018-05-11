Source Reveals Details of Erdogan, Putin Phone Call Over Iran Nuclear Deal

"Today our President Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. They discussed the US decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran," the source said. "Both leaders, pointing out at the fallacy of this decision, stressed that the JCPOA is a diplomatic success that must be safeguarded," the source added.
"Europe, and in particular the five countries negotiating with Iran, should clearly define their actions and stances to compensate for the withdrawal of the United States in the short time that is left," Rouhani said, as quoted by the presidential press service.
The Iranian President also pointed out that any new US sanctions against Iran were contrary to international rules and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.
Earlier, Erdogan described the US decision as a mistake, adding that Ankara would never accept it.
On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.
