If Syrian Army Acts Against Israel, 'We Will Act Against It' - Netanyahu

Commenting on the Israeli airstrike on Syria, the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran had "crossed a red line."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the Israeli strikes were a clear message to Bashar Assad that if Syrian Army acts against the country, Israel will act against it.

"We are in the midst of a protracted battle and our policy is clear: We will not allow Iran to entrench itself militarily in Syria," Netanyahu said in a brief video address.

The situation in Syria saw another curl of the escalation earlier this day after the Israel Defense Forces stated that its warplanes had attacked alleged Iranian positions in Syria, firing dozens of rockets onto Syrian territory in response to a purported bombardment of Iranian rockets.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that the Israeli military had informed Russia of the planned airstrikes on Syria.

According to Russian Defense Ministry, 28 Israeli F-15 and F-16 planes were used in the attack, with more than 60 air-to-ground missiles fired over various parts of Syria, half of them downed.

