Israeli Strikes Indicate 'New Phase of Aggression' Against Syria - Reports

According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Israel's latest move towards a "direct confrontation" indicates the start of a "new phase of aggression" against Syria, the SANA agency reported.

"This aggressive conduct by the Zionist entity [pejorative for the State of Israel]… will lead to nothing but an increase in tensions in the region," Syrian news agency SANA cited an official in the ministry as saying.

Israel stated that it struck alleged Iranian military bases in Syria after Iran’s forces fired rockets at Israeli targets near the border. There was no immediate comment from Tehran.

The Israeli airstrike on Syria allegedly killed at least 23 fighters, including five Syrian government troops and 18 other allied forces.