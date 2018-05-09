Register
18:56 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

    Netanyahu in Talks With Putin: 'Iran Threatens Israel'

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    107

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized on Wednesday the need to fight back an ideology which might lead to Nazism and Holocaust while naming Iran as a country posing threat to Israel.

    On May 9, Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the Victory Day Parade in Russia. During the talks with Putin, the Israeli prime minister thanked his counterpart for the invitation as well as for separate mentioning of Holocaust in his speech. According to Netanyahu, this is another evidence of close relations between the peoples of Russia and Israel.

    READ MORE: Highlights of the 2018 Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Putin, in his turn, noted that Moscow and Tel Aviv shared memories of World War II and were united in their attitude to Nazism. In commemoration of the victims of the war, the leaders laid wreaths at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

    “The role of history is very important –when such a murderous ideology appears, it is necessary to stand up to it in time. It is hard to believe, but 73 years after the Holocaust, we in the Middle East have a country – Iran – which openly calls for the destruction of the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said at the beginning of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    The meeting between the two leaders comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull out Washingon from the nuclear deal with Iran.

    Russia, alongside many European countries, has spoken out in favor of preserving the agreement, whereas Netanyahu, who has been insisting that Iran violates the agreement, has welcomed this move. It is worth mentioning that Tehran's compliance has been repeatedly confirmed by the nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency.

    Israeli soldiers walk next to mobile artillery units in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israeli Forces on High Alert Over 'Unusual Spike in Iran's Activity' in Syria
    Tensions between Israel and Iran has been running high recently, with the latest episode being suspected overnight Israeli attack on the outskirts of Damascus which reportedly targeted depots belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Apart from the nuclear deal, Israel also expresses concern over alleged Iran's attempts to establish a permanent military presence in Syria and thus expand its clout in the whole region.

    However, Tehran denies the claims, noting that the country has been only sending military advisers to train troops loyal to Damascus since Iran supports Syrian President Bashar Assad in his struggle against terrorist groups in the country. Nevertheless, Israel continues to view Iranian activities as a threat to national security.

    Related:

    'Only Way': Prof. Reveals Why Israelis 'Want to Convince Assad to Pressure Iran'
    Trump Team Accused of Hiring Israeli Black Ops Agents to Discredit Iran Deal
    Trump Sets the Stage for War With Iran: Israel Troops on High Alert
    Israel Thanks Trump For His Decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Netanyahu
    Tags:
    Nazism, Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse