Turkish FM Expresses Concerns Over US Withdrawal From Iran Nuclear Deal

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The decision of US President Donald Trump to pull the United States out the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) triggers concerns, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The US unilateral decision on withdrawal from the nuclear agreement [with Iran] is causing concerns," the statement said Tuesday.

Ankara has exerted a lot of efforts to contribute to the nuclear agreement with Tehran, the ministry added.

"According to the reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Iran has fulfilled the commitments taken upon itself within the framework of this accord. Any disputes should be settled via diplomatic means in line with the JCPOA. The implementation of the plan should be continued," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Trump announced the decision to withdraw from the JCPOA , which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief and was signed in 2015.

On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Iran.

The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.