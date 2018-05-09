Israeli Minister: Moscow Received Intel Info About Iranian Nuclear Program

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin told Sputnik on Wednesday that his country had provided Russia with intelligence information about the military component of the Iranian nuclear program.

"Israel had done utmost to allow the Russian experts to study the documents," Elkin said. Moreover, Zeev Elkin said that Israel would take steps to convince all of the the parties, including Russia, to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal between Iran and the group of countries, including the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

"Certainly… Our position is well-known, we share it with all our partners, including with Russia," Elkin said answering a question if Israel continued convincing other parties to the accord to revise the provisions of the JCPOA after the US move

The politician added that the process launched by Trump would be rather complicated and expressed hope that such process would stop the alleged efforts of Tehran aimed at obtaining nuclear weapons.

On May 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had obtained 100,000 paper and digital documents, which, according to him, irrefutably proved that Iran's nuclear program had a secret military component, code-named "Project Amad."