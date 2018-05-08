Register
23:42 GMT +308 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Missiles are on display during a parade marking National Army Day at the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

    Jordan’s Foreign Minister Warns of Middle East Arms Race Without Iran Deal

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman al-Safadi, spoke in Germany just a day prior to US President Donald Trump withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, cautioning that it could create an arms race in the region.

    Safadi was meeting with leaders from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "grand coalition" government in Germany before he made the remarks. "If we do not look at the political picture and… find a way to ensure that the whole region is free of [nuclear weapons], we'll be looking at a lot of dangerous repercussions that will affect the region in terms of an arms race," he told reporters.

    "We all need to work together in making sure that we solve the conflicts of the region… and strive for a Middle East that is free of all weapons of mass destruction," Safadi said. 

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 30, 2017
    © AP Photo / Amir Cohen, Pool
    Israel Thanks Trump For His Decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Netanyahu

    In Trump's televised announcement Tuesday that the US would be breaking its commitment to the Iran deal, he contradicted the foreign minister's analysis, saying, "If I allowed this deal to stand, there would soon be a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Everyone would want their weapons ready by the time Iran had theirs."

    The discord between the two official's statements can be attributed to disagreements over whether Iran was actually violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), colloquially called the ‘Iran nuclear deal.' Trump cited Israeli intelligence highlighted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just a week before the deadline to extend or renege on the agreement, saying the US had "definitive proof that this Iranian promise was a lie."

    Both Merkel and her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, traveled to the US in the weeks before Trump's announcement to urge him to keep the deal intact in order to salvage their trading prospects with Iran. European countries could end up sanctioned by the US should they pursue economic relations with Iran now that the US is leaving the deal, which had relieved sanctions on Tehran. 

    French President Emmanuel Macron walks back to his office after a meeting with guests at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 31, 2017
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    France, Germany, UK Regret US decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Macron

    The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency — tasked with certifying Iran's compliance with the deal — said in their 2015 Final Assessment on the issue that they "had no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009." The agency reiterated the claim on May 1.

    Israel and Saudi Arabia, key US allies and foes of Iran in the region, have both welcomed Trump's cancellation of the deal. Israel maintains a nuclear arsenal of around 200 weapons of mass destruction, according to a September 2017 leaked email from former US Secretary of State Colin Powell and is believed to be the only country in the Middle East with them. Saudi Arabia has none, but in March, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS News that they'd develop them "without a doubt" if Iran did.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed to be ready to restart industrial nuclear enrichment without restriction in case they feel it is needed following negotiations with other parties to the agreement within an hour of Trump's announcement. The signatories to the Iran nuclear deal are France, Germany, the UK, China, Russia, the United States and Iran.

    Related:

    'Today's Announcement Is So Misguided': Obama Slams Trump's Iran Deal Decision
    Trump Withdraws US From Iran Nuclear Deal
    Trump Administration Tells Congress US Withdrawing From Iran Deal - Aides
    Trump Didn't Tell Macron, US to Withdraw From Iran Deal - White House Official
    Majority of Americans Believe US Should Remain in Iran Nuclear Deal - Poll
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, Iran deal, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse