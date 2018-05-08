Register
22:12 GMT +308 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Flag of Israel

    Israel to Deport Human Rights Watch Director, Citing Promotion of BDS

    CC BY 2.0 / momo / Israel National Flag
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Withdraws From Iran Nuclear Deal (5)
    0 01

    Israeli authorities revoked the work permit of Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine Director Omar Shakir, ordering him to leave the country in two weeks, according to the nonprofit.

    Israeli officials compiled a seven-page dossier on Shakir's pro-Palestine activities, reaching back as far as a decade to his time as a Stanford University student. "The organization co-founded by Shakir was previously named Students Confronting Apartheid by Israel. We note that it is currently a branch of Students for Justice in Palestine," the dossier reads.

    Students for Justice in Palestine, founded in 2006, is the main student activist group working on issues relating to Palestine in the United States.

    "This is not about Shakir, but rather about muzzling Human Rights Watch and shutting down criticism of Israel's rights record," cautioned Iain Levine, program director at the nonprofit, in an HRW statement. "Compiling dossiers on and deporting human rights defenders is a page out of the Russian or Egyptian security services' playbook."

    The letter to Human Rights Watch from the Administration Service for Employers and Foreign Workers Permit Division — Expert Branch states that "this decision does not constitute a general, blanket refusal to allow the organization to employ a foreign expert, but rather relates specifically to the request to employ Mr. Shakir," and invites the organization to submit an application for a new employee. 

    French BDS Activists
    © AP Photo/ Jacques Brinon
    ‘Appalling’: Medea Benjamin Speaks Out on Israel Banning CODEPINK

    However, the organization was denied a work permit in February 2017, accused by the Israeli government of engaging "in politics in the service of Palestinian propaganda." That decision was reversed later that year. Human Rights Watch was issued a work permit in March 2017, and Shakir was issued a one-year work visa on April 26, 2017. Shakir was brought back into the spotlight when a private lawsuit was filed in Jerusalem in November 2017 challenging his work permit. That prompted Israel's Interior Ministry to initiate a review of his activities.

    "Neither Human Rights Watch nor its representative, Shakir, promotes boycotts of Israel, as Human Rights Watch noted in its reply to the Interior Ministry," a statement from Human Rights Watch reads.

    "The fact that no information has surfaced regarding such activities from the time he joined [Human Rights Watch] does not negate Mr. Shakir's activities prior to that time (and that is so even if we disregard the information on FIFA)," the Israeli government's letter says.

    Here this Israeli government refers to an episode in May 2017 when Shakir was detained for 18 hours at Manama Airport in Bahrain while trying to travel to "raise the issue of FIFA sponsoring matches in illegal Israeli settlements… to hold meetings with delegates and representatives from FIFA and representatives to FIFA on the issue of settlement clubs," Shakir told RT International.

    Human Rights Watch noted in its public statement about the ban that Israel's Strategic Affairs Ministry, which was founded in 2006, has invested "significant resources to monitoring critics of Israeli policy," and cites the cases of two Center for Constitutional Rights workers who were denied entry to the country April 29.

    A Palestinian woman walks past a mural calling people to boycott Israeli goods in the al-Azzeh refugee camp near the West Bank city of Bethlehem on September 17, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / AHMAD GHARABLI
    Border Bungle? Israel ‘Barred’ Dublin Mayor for BDS Support, Then Mayor Tweets from West Bank

    In March 2017, Israel passed an amendment to its legislation to allow Israelis to sue and seek damages from people who call for boycotts against Israel and its settlements. The amendment allowed the government to refuse entry to any person involved in such activities. In January 2018, 20 organizations, including two run by Jews, CodePink and Jewish Voice for Peace, were completely banned from the country. In April, the mayor of Dublin, Mícheál Mac Donncha, was banned from the country as he was traveling there but he was able to make it into the country nonetheless, due to a clerical error. His ban came just one day after the Dublin City Council motioned to endorse BDS.

    Topic:
    US Withdraws From Iran Nuclear Deal (5)

    Related:

    Israel's Prayer Ban Just the Latest Example of State-Mandated Prejudice?
    Jewish Extremist Demands Ban on 'Vampire' Christmas in Israel
    Israel may lift ban on travels to Palestinian territories - paper
    Gaza authorities ban Palestinians from approaching Israel border
    France Warns Israel of Escalation of Violence After Ban on Palestinians
    Tags:
    Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Human Rights Watch, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse