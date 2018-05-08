Turkish Opposition Wants Erdogan to Avoid Ratings-Boosting Military Operations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) hopes that the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would avoid launching military operations to boost his and the ruling party's support as snap elections loom, the party's deputy chair responsible for foreign relations, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We hope that these military operations will not be used for domestic consumption to shift the balance in the favor of the ruling party. If there is a national interest in making the operations we understand and we will support," Yilmaz said.

The decision on any military campaign will depend on how the election campaign goes, he said.

"If the campaign gets stuck somehow for Erdogan then he may launch something [military operation] but we think that a military operation must be directly linked with our national interests, not personal interests for political domestic consumption," Yilmaz stressed.

The politician said he did not believe that the authorities retained any real interest in EU accession, as neither Brussels nor Ankara are really willing to make a step forward.

Yilmaz also does not consider the current authorities to be capable of solving problems the country's economy is facing.

"The root causes of problems cannot bring a solution to these problems. The economy now is really in bad condition, people are suffering and the possible measures which would be introduced will even worsen the situation in Turkey," he said.

The CHP strives for changes that will bring economic and political stability to Turkey, the politician concluded.

Erdogan Becomes Presidential Candidate From Turkish People's Alliance - PM

In his speech on Sunday's election rally in Istanbul, Erdogan said the country might launch new military operations near its borders against terrorist groups. The Turkish military has already carried out two major operations on Syrian soil, namely Operation Euphrates Shield around Al Bab and Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

The Turkish leader also reiterated the country's EU aspirations and promised to tackle inflation and currency devaluation, as well as to attract foreign investments.

Turkey will conduct early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24. The elections were originally scheduled for November 2019, but Erdogan announced in April that the country would hold the vote a year and a half ahead of schedule. He explained his decision by highlighting the country's need to change quickly so that it could address current challenges.