Syrian Army Troops Discover Huge Terrorist Weapons Cache in East Ghouta

Government soldiers discovered a large cache of weapons in the Damascus suburb of Jobar on Tuesday, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.
The weapons find – which includes a number of RPGs, mortar shells, improvised explosives and automatic firearms – were found underneath a building and are believed to have belonged to the Faylaq al-Rahman terrorist group, which had a large presence in the East Ghouta area before they were ousted from eastern parts of the capital by the Syrian Army.
Government troops are continuing to advance in the final militant-held parts of Damascus. The gains they’ve achieved so far have already reduced the intensity of mortar fire on the city, as militants are no longer within range of many residential areas and districts housing governmental buildings.
