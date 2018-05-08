Netanyahu Claims Iran Planning to Plant 'Very Dangerous Weapons in Syria'

Relations between Iran and Israel have been tense over the past months, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing Tehran of allegedly continuing to work on its nuclear program despite the deal negotiated in 2015.

Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of planting "very dangerous weapons" in Syria in a bid to threaten Israel.

According to the prime minister, Iran is "seeking to plant very dangerous weapons in Syria … for the specific purpose of our [Israel's] destruction."

He went on noting that Iran's alleged actions are directed against Israel, since Tehran "openly calls, daily, for the destruction, the elimination of Israel from the face of the earth."

Meanwhile, Iran responded to Israeli accusations with harsh words, stressing that the country's military is capabale of defusing any potential threat against Iran.

"The armed forces are delivering their best services and no threat frightens Iran," Iran's Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said as quoted by the news agency IRNA.

The war of words between the two countries has intensified after on May 3, Netanyahu claimed that Israel had obtained 100,000 paper and digital documents, which, according to him, irrefutably prove that Iran's nuclear program had a secret military component, codenamed "Project Amad." This declaration was made shortly before a May 12 deadline, when US President Donald Trump to decide whether or not Washington will remain a party to the nuclear agreement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW