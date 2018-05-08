Register
12:33 GMT +308 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Soldiers from the self-styled army of Libyan Strongman Khalifa Haftar take part in a military parade in the eastern city of Benghazi on May 7, 2018, during which Haftar announced a military offensive to take from terrorists the city of Derna, the only part of eastern Libya outside his forces' control

    Forces of Libyan Military Chief Haftar Liberate East of Derna From Terrorists

    © AFP 2018 / Abdullah DOMA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - The forces of the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, liberated eastern districts of the city of Derna from terrorists, a Libyan military source told Sputnik, adding that four Libyan army soldiers were killed in the clashes.

    "Four Libyan army soldiers died in the clashes near terrorist positions in the eastern Libyan city of Derna," the source said, adding the the army had liberated two districts previously controlled by terrorists late on Monday.

    On Monday, Haftar announced the start of a military operation to liberate Derna, which has been under siege by terrorists since the overthrow of the country’s longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011.

    READ MORE: West Realizes No Military Solution Possible in Syria Judging by Libya — Brussels

    Men walk near destroyed buildings in Sabri, a central Benghazi district, Libya, August 12, 2017
    © REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    US AFRICOM: Recent Strike in Libya Killed High-Ranking Al-Qaeda Terrorist Operative
    Derna is located 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) east from the capital city of Tripoli and is controlled by terrorist groups linked to Al Qaeda*. Previously, the city was controlled by the Daesh*. This city is considered to be the last stronghold of Islamic militants in the east of the country, which is controlled by Haftar's forces.

    Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in Gaddafi being stripped of power. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the LNA, which is engaged in a struggle against militants. At the same time, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Al Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia

    Related:

    US Strikes Al-Qaeda in Libya for 1st Time, Op Expands Beyond Daesh - Reports
    Expert Explains What Future Holds for Sarkozy Amid Libya Investigation
    Le Pen: Sarkozy is Guilty… of Destroying Libya, Creating Refugee Crisis
    Modern-Day Libya: Slave Markets, Executions and Torture – UN
    Tags:
    terrorist, Al Qaeda, Daesh, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse