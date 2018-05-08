Forces of Libyan Military Chief Haftar Liberate East of Derna From Terrorists

"Four Libyan army soldiers died in the clashes near terrorist positions in the eastern Libyan city of Derna," the source said, adding the the army had liberated two districts previously controlled by terrorists late on Monday.
On Monday, Haftar announced the start of a military operation to liberate Derna, which has been under siege by terrorists since the overthrow of the country’s longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011.
READ MORE: West Realizes No Military Solution Possible in Syria Judging by Libya — Brussels
Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in Gaddafi being stripped of power. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the LNA, which is engaged in a struggle against militants. At the same time, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Al Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)