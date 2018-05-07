Palestinian Authorities Urge to Boycott Opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem

GAZA (Sputnik) - The Palestinian authorities have called on the diplomatic corps, international non-governmental organizations and religious authorities to boycott the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

"We urge the whole diplomatic corps, civil society organizations and religious authorities to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem in order not to legitimize the unlawful decision and the ongoing Israeli policy of occupation, colonization and annexation," the government said in a statement.

The secretary-general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian chief negotiator, Saeb Erekat, in his turn, said that the transfer of the embassy to the city, which the Palestinians want to see as the capital of their future state, will prevent a fair and peaceful resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Those who will attend the ceremony will send a signal that they are encouraging the trampling of international legitimacy and the inherent rights of the Palestinian people," Erekat said as quoted in the statement.

Relocation of US Embassy in Israel

The calls of the Palestinian authorities come in wake of a wave mass protests, triggered by controversial December 6 decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US Embassy, currently located in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem.

The US embassy’s move to Jerusalem is scheduled for May 14.

