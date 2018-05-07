Register
17:34 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Socotra Island

    Yemen Mulls Turning to UN to Drive UAE Out of Socotra Island

    CC BY 2.0 / Gerry & Bonni / Keybani's yard
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The last several days have seen increasing tensions between the Yemeni government and the United Arab Emirates over Abu Dhabi's unilateral decision to deploy about 300 soldiers, along with tanks and artillery, to the Yemeni island of Socotra.

    The newspaper al-Quds al-Arabi has cited a Yemeni source as saying on conditions of anonymity that officials in Yemen's exiled government plan to turn to the UN Security Council in order to put an end to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s military presence on Socotra Island.

    According to the source, more Yemeni government officials are "thinking of addressing the United Nations to get the UAE out of the Arab alliance."

    The source described the UAE's actions as a "flagrant violation of Yemeni sovereignty," adding that Riyadh's pressure hinders the Yemeni government's drive to turn to the UN Security Council.

    READ MORE: S Arabia, UAE Reportedly Trying to Soothe Tensions Amid Fresh Fighting in Yemen

    The remarks came after Abu Dhabi deployed some 300 soldiers, along with tanks and artillery, to Socotra Island on April 30 without informing the Yemeni government-in-exile of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

    Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Bin called the UAE's takeover of Socotra an "unjustified" assault on Yemen's sovereignty, which he said "reflects the disagreement between the legitimate government and our brothers in the UAE, and at its core is a dispute over national sovereignty and who has the right to practice it."

    The UAE's Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations, saying that Abu Dhabi "plays a parallel role in the Yemeni island of Socotra to maintain security and stability, support development projects, and help the people of the island."

    READ MORE: Saudi-Led Strikes on Presidential Office in Yemen Kill 6, Injure 30 – Reports

    Referring to the troops' deployment to Socotra, the ministry said that it "comes within the efforts of the Arab Coalition to support the legitimacy at this critical stage in the history of Yemen."

    A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed during recent battles between Houthi fighters and pro-government fighters, on the first day of a 48-hour ceasefire in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen.
    © REUTERS / Anees Mahyoub
    Houthis Announce Killing of Political Leader in US-Led Coalition Strike in Yemen
    Since 2015, the UAE has been a key partner in the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in northern Yemen under the auspices of restoring Hadi's authority.

    However, analysts pointed to the UAE starting to distance itself from Hadi, who is reportedly under house arrest in Riyadh, and carving out an area of influence in southern Yemen.

    Socotra Island, located in the Arabian Sea and sometimes referred to as the "Galapagos of the Indian Ocean" and the "most alien-looking place on Earth" is listed by UNESCO as a world heritage site.

    Related:

    Saudi Defenses Intercept Two Missiles Fired From Yemen - Reports
    UK Activists Win Appeal Against Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen War
    US Army Special Forces Secretly Operating in Yemen - Reports
    Over 30 Civilians Killed in Yemen by Saudi-Led Airstrikes - Reports
    Tags:
    violation, sovereignty, government, tensions, UN Security Council, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse