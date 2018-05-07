Boris Johnson: Countries Should Be Tougher on Iran, Deal Flaws Must Be Fixed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Monday signatories of the Iran nuclear deal should be tougher on Tehran and stressed the need to fix weaknesses of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We’ve got to be tougher on Iran and we’ve got to fix the flaws in the deal," Johnson told Fox News.

The day before, the UK top diplomat warned against abandoning the nuclear agreement with Iran, saying that although the JCPOA has its weak points, it has the fewest disadvantages of all possible mechanisms to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Johnson is currently in Washington, DC on a two-day trip to discuss the issues related to Iran, Syria and North Korea, according to the Foreign Office. He will meet with US Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Adviser John Bolton and other senior officials.

The United States is expected to announce by the end of this week whether it will remain part of the deal.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA, which was negotiated by his predecessor then-President Barack Obama, and has threatened to withdraw the United States from the agreement if it is not amended.

On January 30, Trump asked Congress to address the flaws in the deal. Two weeks earlier, Trump had announced that he would waive sanctions on Tehran, as required under the JCPOA, for the last time. The United States is expected to announce its decision on the agreement before the May 12 deadline.

On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Tehran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.