Register
19:39 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters prepare a rocket-launcher as they advance into the Islamic State (IS) jihadist's group bastion of Manbij, in northern Syria (File)

    FSA Commander: US, Turkey in Talks Over Turkish Military Operation in Manbij

    © AFP 2018 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    103

    Earlier, a Syrian Democratic Forces commander warned that the US would "retaliate against any assault on the city, regardless of who would launch this attack."

    Ahmed Osman, commander of the Sultan Murad Brigade, part of the Free Syrian Army rebel militia taking part in the Turkish-led military operation in northern Syria, has confirmed to Sputnik that Turkish and US officials are in intense negotiations over the fate of the northern Syrian city of Manbij.

    According to the commander, his forces are preparing for a possible offensive in the area. "We want to take Manbij without military action, on the basis of an agreement, but if an agreement is not reached, Turkey and the FSA will conduct a military operation," he said.

    "We are ready for such a scenario. In the event of a military operation, Manbij will be taken significantly faster than Afrin, since it has a smaller civilian population and fewer Kurdish YPG militia formations. The only difficulty and problem with Manbij is the presence of the US military there," Osman added.

    In this undated photo released Thursday, May 11, 2017, by Hawar News, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, shows fighters from the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces, patrolling on a street in Tabqa, northern Syria
    © AP Photo / Hawar News Agency
    US Arms Sales to Allies in Syria Used Against Turkey – Erdogan
    Ebu Adil, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces' Manbij military council, confirmed that negotiations were underway, but added that no agreement has been reached.

    "At the moment, no agreement between the US and Turkey on Manbij has been reached. If it was, the US military would not be increasing its presence in the region," the SDF commander said. 

    "We regularly negotiate with US military representatives. They are saying that they do not intend to leave Manbij. For our part, we, as the representatives of Manbij's people, also have no plans to retreat. We will defend our city if it is attacked," Adil added. 

    On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed that Turkey's armed forces would "not give up on constricting terrorist organizations" in northern Syria, warning that the military was "ready for new missions."

    Earlier, a SDF source presented Sputnik with evidence of a growing French military presence in Manbij. Last month, the SDF said that the US military had promised the Kurds that they would retaliate if anyone attacked the city.

    Damascus skies erupt with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Syrian Kurds: US Intends for Arab States to Deploy Military Contingent to Syria
    Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch against SDF-controlled areas in northern Syria in January 2018, and classes the Syrian Kurdish militia as terrorists. The US does not agree with this assessment.

    Damascus has condemned both the Turkish and US military operations in the country, calling the deployments an illegal violation of Syria's territorial integrity.

    Related:

    Dozens of French Military Personnel Spotted on Syria's Manbij Border (PHOTO)
    US Military Reportedly Sends More Troops to Syria’s Manbij
    Turkish Op in Syria: US Promises to Retaliate Against Any Attack on Manbij – SDF
    Tags:
    negotiations, military operation, Turkish military, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US military, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Manbij, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse