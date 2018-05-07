Lebanon Preliminary Election Results Show Victory of Hezbollah, Allies - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Hezbollah Shiite party along with its political allies may secure a victory in the recent Lebanese parliamentary election, Al Mayadeen TV reported on Monday, citing preliminary vote results.

According to Al Mayadeen TV channel, citing unofficial election results, Hezbollah and its ally Amal Movement Shiite party have won in all three municipalities in southern Lebanon, where their positions are traditionally strong. They also won in the second quarter of Beirut, the Lebanese capital, and in three municipalities of the Beqaa governorate.

Another longtime ally of Hezbollah, the Free Patriotic Movement, the central figure of which is Lebanese President Michel Aoun, has reportedly secured mandates in the majority of the country’s municipalities.

Therefore, the Hezbollah and Amal Shiite parties, in alliance with the Free Patriotic Movement, may secure over 60 parliament seats, which will be considered the majority.

In comparison to election results from 2009, there was a decline in the popularity of the Sunni Tayyar Al-Mustaqbal party, led by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, in Beirut and the northern part of the country.

On Sunday, Lebanon held its first general election since 2009. Within the nine-year period in between, the nation's parliament extended its mandate three times under the pretext of political instability. As many as 976 candidates competed for the 128 seats in parliament, which are distributed according to the ethnic-confessional principle between 11 groups. The election took place in 15 Lebanese regions.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is designated by the United States, Israel, and several Arab countries as a terrorist organization. The European Union designated Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist entity.

