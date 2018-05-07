Daesh Reportedly Claims Assassination of Iraq Election Candidate

The Daesh terrorist group has claimed they have conducted an assassination of one of the Iraqi election candidates, AFP reported citing local official. The country is to vote in national elections next weekend.

Faruq Zarzur al-Juburi, a candidate supporting Vice President Ayad Allawi has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his house near Mosul, AFP reported citing local official. The Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, no official statement on the attack has been issued so far.

The citizens of Iraq are set to vote for the next federal government on May 12, what will become their first elections since the rise of the Daesh terror group* and its defeat announced last year.