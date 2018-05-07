Register
16:04 GMT +307 May 2018
    A man walks next to a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018

    'This is Not a Dream, It's Reality': Jerusalem's Mayor Installs US Embassy Signs

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    0 12

    In December 2017, US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and ordered to move the US diplomatic mission there; the move has been eagerly anticipated by Israel but was met with bitter resentment elsewhere, especially in the Arab world.

    Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat installed the first road sign stating "Embassy of the United States" a week before the relocation of the US diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv is due to take place. It is written in English, Hebrew and Arabic.

    READ MORE: 'Let Him Dream': Palestinian FM on Israel's Claim to Move Embassies to Jerusalem

    Signs appeared in the vicinity of one of the buildings of the American Consulate General, which on May 14 will replace the signboard of the embassy, in accordance with Donald Trump's decision.

    "This is not a dream — it's reality!" Jerusalem's mayor said on his Twitter account, commenting on the installation of the signs. Barkat personally climbed a ladder to fix a signpost shaped like an arrow.

    The Israeli flag flutters in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque and the city of Jerusalem, on December 1, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    Trump Not Planning to Attend Embassy Opening in Jerusalem – Israeli Minister
    The American embassy will be moved to Jerusalem at Trump's behest. In December of last year, the US recognized the city as the official capital of Israel. The transfer of the diplomatic mission is scheduled to take place on May 14 — the anniversary of the 70th anniversary of the Israeli state. There will be a symbolic ceremony with a change of the signboard on the building. A full relocation of diplomatic staff and properties is likely to take more time.

    The status of the ancient city remains a major problem, mirroring the Middle East conflict. The decision to relocate the US diplomatic mission was made back in 1995, however, the implementation had been repeatedly postponed by US presidents due to the sensitivity of the issue and the contested status of Jerusalem.

    READ MORE: Israel Mulls Building 'Trump Town' for Foreign Embassies in Jerusalem

    The ancient city is claimed as a capital by both Israel and Palestine, which are locked in a fundamental border conflict. The international community does not recognize these claims, since the UN resolution of 1947 defines Jerusalem as a "separated body."

    Tags:
    sign, embassy, Donald Trump, Israel, United States, Jerusalem
