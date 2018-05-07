Iran Threatens US With ‘Fierce Reaction’ to Violation of Nuke Deal

According to reports, Iranian president said that the US aims to weaken Tehran's regional influence and fears Iran's independence.

"If they want to make sure that we are not after a nuclear bomb, we have said repeatedly that we are not and we will not be… but if they want to weaken Iran and limit its influence whether in the region or globally, Iran will fiercely resist," Rouhani said in a speech on state television.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran's "fierce reaction to a violation of the nuclear deal with major powers will not be pleasant for the US."

Bahram Qasemi, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said that Tehran is prepared for all scenarios when Trump decides whether to renew sanctions waivers on May 12. He added that there has been no new agreement between Iran and Europe over limiting Tehran's regional influence.

READ MORE: UN Chief Warns of 'Dangerous Times' Ahead if US Scraps Iran Nuclear Deal

US President Donald Trump has consistently called the Iran deal "horrible." In January, the president announced that he would never reauthorize agreement again without structural changes to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name for the Iran nuclear deal.

© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi If Nuclear Deal is Nixed Iran Could Resume Its Nuclear Program – Envoy

The EU leaders attempted to convince the US president to stay in the nuclear deal as Donald Trump has constantly criticized the document as "anti-Israeli," while back in January he asked the Congress and Brussels to address "flaws" in the agreement. The US is expected to announce whether it will extend US sanctions for Iran on May 12.

On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Tehran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to confirm that the nature of the program is peaceful.