Saudi King Approves Protection of Whistleblowers Amid Corruption Crackdown

Last month, the establishment of departments within the public prosecution to investigate corruption cases in Saudi Arabia was approved by the country's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a decree on providing for the "adequate protection" of administrative and financial whistleblowers in the country, as part of the authorities' efforts to combat corruption.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited Khalid Al Muhaisen, head of the Saudi National Anti-Corruption Commission, as saying that the royal decree envisages protecting those employees who report corrupt financial or administrative practices and that "the employees are not to be threatened regarding job security, benefits or rights."

"The royal order stipulates that the National Anti-Corruption Commission shall report entities that take disciplinary action against employees or threaten their rights or job benefits if they report corrupt practices to the Commission," Al Muhaisen pointed out.

The decree came almost a month after King Salman approved on the establishment of special departments within the public prosecution for the investigation of corruption cases.

Saudi Attorney-General Sheikh Saud Bin Abdullah said in this vein that the King's approval of the departments is in line with "his concern to combat corruption in all its forms and with the aim of protecting the country and its resources."

In November 2017, the Saudi National Anti-Corruption Committee ordered the detention of a number of high-ranking figures, including over 40 members of the Royal family, such as billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, as well as ministers, military officials and businessmen.

The country's banks, in turn, froze more than 2,000 domestic accounts as part of the anti-corruption campaign.

Earlier that month, King Salman decreed the establishment of a new anti-corruption committee in the country that was given the power to investigate and arrest individuals involved in corruption cases, as well as restrict their movement, freeze their accounts, and track their funds and assets.