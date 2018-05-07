Register
09:58 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

    Saudi King Approves Protection of Whistleblowers Amid Corruption Crackdown

    © AFP 2018 / Khalil MAZRAAWI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last month, the establishment of departments within the public prosecution to investigate corruption cases in Saudi Arabia was approved by the country's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a decree on providing for the "adequate protection" of administrative and financial whistleblowers in the country, as part of the authorities' efforts to combat corruption.

    Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited Khalid Al Muhaisen, head of the Saudi National Anti-Corruption Commission, as saying that the royal decree envisages protecting those employees who report corrupt financial or administrative practices and that "the employees are not to be threatened regarding job security, benefits or rights."

    READ MORE: Saudi King Reportedly Hides in Military Bunker as Palace Guards Fight Toy Drone

    "The royal order stipulates that the National Anti-Corruption Commission shall report entities that take disciplinary action against employees or threaten their rights or job benefits if they report corrupt practices to the Commission," Al Muhaisen pointed out.

    The decree came almost a month after King Salman approved on the establishment of special departments within the public prosecution for the investigation of corruption cases.

    Saudi Attorney-General Sheikh Saud Bin Abdullah said in this vein that the King's approval of the departments is in line with "his concern to combat corruption in all its forms and with the aim of protecting the country and its resources."

    READ MORE: Saudi King Announces Adoption of Largest Budget in Country's History

    Saudi woman seen through a heart-shaped statue walks along an inlet of the Red Sea in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File
    Getting With the Times? Saudi King Salman Moves to Improve Women's Rights with Sexual Harassment Law
    In November 2017, the Saudi National Anti-Corruption Committee ordered the detention of a number of high-ranking  figures, including over 40 members of the Royal family, such as billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, as well as ministers, military officials and businessmen.

    The country's banks, in turn, froze more than 2,000 domestic accounts as part of the anti-corruption campaign.

    Earlier that month, King Salman decreed the establishment of a new anti-corruption committee in the country that was given the power to investigate and arrest individuals involved in corruption cases, as well as restrict their movement, freeze their accounts, and track their funds and assets.

    Related:

    Saudi King Reportedly Hides in Military Bunker as Palace Guards Fight Toy Drone
    France Issues Arrest Warrant for Saudi King’s Daughter - Reports
    Saudi King Salman Fires Top Military Officials - Reports
    Tags:
    decree, rights, whistleblowers, protection, corruption, King Salman, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse