WATCH Video of Heavy Arms Reportedly Handed Over to Syrian Army in Homs

Footage taken in Homs shows heavy weaponry that armed militants reportedly turned in to Syrian troops as part of a brokered conditional amnesty.

The footage shows the militants' artillery, rifles and ammunition, put on display by the Syrian government army.

Earlier, the Syrian government and armed militant opposition reached a deal allowing them and their families to be relocated to northern Syria.

On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop hostilities to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid supplies and the medical evacuation of injured people.