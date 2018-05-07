Syrian Army Plans to Split Daesh-Held Southern Districts of Damascus in 2 Parts

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian Armed Forces will soon separate into two parts the southern districts of Damascus, held by Daesh terrorist group, Gen. Mehsen Nafnuf said.

"Only yesterday, the militants were located where my troops are camped now, we have moved forward by 0.3 miles in the last 24 hours, another brigade is on the offensive from the other side. We will soon meet, which means we will split into two parts the territory held by Daesh* militants," the general said.

The Syrian military then plans to eliminate the terrorist threat on each of the two resulting territories.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy WATCH: Syrian Army Cuts Daesh Stronghold South of Damascus in Two

At the moment, some militants and their families are still leaving the southern districts of Damascus, as part of the deal with the government. However, some of the neighborhoods are still controlled by the militants of the Daesh and al-Nusra Front* terrorist group.

Earlier, Syria's SANA news agency reported that Syrian government forces have advanced into the city of Al Hajar Al Aswad, located to the south of Damascus. Syrian army units have intensified their strikes against militants in Al Hajar Al Aswad since late April; the operations are expected to continue until the Syrian army regains control over southern Damascus.

*Daesh, also known as the Islamic State, ISIS or ISIL terror organization and al-Nusra Front terror group are banned in the United States, Russia and many other countries.