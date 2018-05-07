Saudi Defenses Intercept Two Missiles Fired From Yemen - Reports

Saudi air defences have intercepted two missiles launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels towards the city of Najran, Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Sunday.

The broadcaster’s correspondent reported that the two rockets were fired from Saada governorate and have been successfully destroyed by the Saudi air defence forces just after they entered the country’s airspace.

This is not the first time Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles from Yemen. At the end of previous month, the state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported that Saudi air defences had downed a missile launched by Houthi rebels at Jizan. The attack took place several days after Saleh al-Sammad, Houthi President of the Supreme Political Council, was killed in an airstrike conducted by the Saudi-led coalition.

The Saudi-led coalition, consisting mostly of Persian Gulf countries, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi movement since March 2015 after it started campaign to support President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who fled the country when the Houthi rebels conducted a takeover in the country.

Previous year, Riyadh accused Iran of supplying the Houthi rebels with ballistic missiles and imposed a blockade on Yemen in order to prevent the transfer of military goods to the rebels.

Tehran has repeatedly denied rumours of arming the Yemeni rebels, however, it makes no secret of its political support for the Shiite movement.