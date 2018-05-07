France Backing Down on Its Assad Unconditional Resignation Demands

When asked about French goals in Syria, Bermann said that "first of all, it is fight against terrorism," adding that in this regards France is in solidarity with Russia. The second main problem is the issue of refugees, according to the ambassador.
"It is unacceptable that someone simply managed to win back the territory of the country from militants and Bashar Assad remained in power, as before… We will not decide for the Syrian people, but we are not talking about the demand for unconditional ouster of Bashar Assad," Bermann said.
"We have no fundamental disagreements with Moscow on these issues," the ambassador stressed.
Syria has been in the state of civil war for since 2011. The government forces are fighting against opposition groups and terrorist organizations. A number of countries, such as Russia, and the international organizations, including the United Nations, have been providing humanitarian aid to the crisis-torn nation.
