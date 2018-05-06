Voting Ends in Lebanese General Election - Reports

Lebanese citizens have been casting their votes for the first time since 2009, as the current parliament extended its term three times explaining it by the political instability in the country.

The voting in the Lebanese parliamentary election has come to an end except for the people already waiting inside the polling stations, Reuters reported.

As the agency specified, the queues during the first in nine years parliamentary vote have been so long, that some were urging to extend voting hours. At the time of the vote ended, the turnout in the regions reportedly exceeded 50%, in Beirut it was below 40%.

The counting of votes has begun and will end by midnight, with the preliminary results expected to be announced on Monday morning.

Over 3.6 million citizens over 21 years were included in the voting lists. Some 976 candidates were tussling for 128 seats, including a record number of women — 111.

The country has increased security measures amid the vote, with forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and regular army units deployed to ensure safety at polling booths.

