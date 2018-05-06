Palestinians Launch Burning Kites From Gaza, Israel Reports Retaliatory Strike

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli Air Force has attacked positions of Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip in response to launching kites with flaming objects attached to them with the aim to provoke fires in Israel, The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said on Sunday.

"Overnight, our air forces attacked a Hamas position in northern Gaza Strip near a border security fence, from where terrorists were launching burning objects in an attempt to provoke fires in Israel," the press service said on Twitter.

In meantime, the IDF reported several thwarted attacks to damage security infrastructure in the area of the border with the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops fired towards the 3 suspects who attempted to infiltrate Israel from the southern Gaza Strip and to damage security infrastructure in the area of the security fence. Two suspects were killed — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 6, 2018

Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border, known as the Great March of Return. The demonstrators claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948.

Dozens of protesters have been killed, and over 1,000 others have been injured as Israeli forces suppress the demonstrations with the use of force. The protesters intend to go on with the march until May 15, when they will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the displacement.