Eight People Injured as Sea Pier Reportedly Collapses in Western Turkey

Eight people have been injured as a result of the collapse of a pier in the seaside city of Didim in Aydin province, Turkey; two of them are in serious condition, Sabah newspaper reported.

The media outlet noted that the 10-meter-high concrete pier, which belongs to a five-star hotel, collapsed into the sea at a time when a large number of people were on it.

Emergency workers arrived at the scene, and have managed to save everyone who was injured. Eight people were hospitalized with wounds of varying severity, the condition of the two women is still considered to be critical.

8 wounded with 2 being critical after concrete pier collapsed in #Aydın's Didim at a 5 star hotel. pic.twitter.com/t2TPsj3VlU — dokuz8 NEWS (@dokuz8_EN) May 5, 2018

​As the newspaper specified, all victims were citizens of Turkey.

The investigation is underway.

Commenting on the accident, Mehmet Turkoz, the governor of the Didim district stated, as quoted by Hurriyet, that the pier was quite old.

"Cement piers are not allowed to be constructed," he specified.