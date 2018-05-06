Yemeni Missile Unit Destroys Saudi Positions in Asir Region - Reports

On Saturday, Yemen fired a Zalzal 2 rocket, which destroyed Saudi Arabia's military positions in the country's southern region of Asir, according to the media.
The broadcaster also reported that two Saudi servicemen had been killed by Yemeni snipers at the Haskul military base in Jizan, a Saudi region bordering the attacked Asir area.
In the meantime, Saudi war planes conducted a string of airstrikes against the Yemeni governorates of Saada, Al Hudaydah and Hajjah held by the Houthi rebels. According to al-Masirah, the Saudi attacks claimed lives of at least seven civilians.
Houthi missile launches at Saudi Arabia have intensified following the deaths of several rebel leaders as a result of a Saudi-led coalition attack.
The coalition led by Saudi Arabia denounced the Houthi takeover as unconstitutional and since then has been attempting to restore the government of Hadi.
The military conflict in Yemen has further escalated since November 2017 when Saudi Arabia accused Iran of supplying the Houthi rebels with ballistic missiles and imposed a blockade on Yemen in order to prevent the transfer of military goods to the Houthis. While Tehran has made no secret of its political support for the Shiite movement, it has repeatedly denied rumors of arming the Yemeni rebels.
