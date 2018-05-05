Register
09:21 GMT +305 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York (September 27, 2012).

    Ex-US Pres. Candidate: It's Israel That Secretly Developed Nukes, Not Iran

    © AFP 2018 / Don Emmert
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Tel Aviv had proof Iran lied to the world after signing the 2015 nuclear agreement.

    Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party nominee for president of the United States, has denounced Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations against Iran on her Twitter, bringing up the issue of Israel having developed a secret nuclear weapons program, and saying that Tehran has complied with every treaty.

    While Israel is largely believed to possess nuclear weapons, it has neither confirmed nor denied the information. There've been speculations that Tel Aviv started developing its nuclear program in 1948-1949, with its first deliverable nuclear weapons being allegedly created in 1966; its purported arsenal is estimated to contain up to 400 warheads.

    READ MORE: Israel Likely Fixed Intel Around US Policy Ahead of Attack on Iran Deal

    During an internationally-televised speech on April 30, Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israeli intelligence had gathered over 100,000 files allegedly proving that Iran has continued to pursue a covert nuclear program, as well as materials purportedly confirming the existence of an Iranian military nuclear project, dubbed Project Amad. The prime minister accused Tehran of failing to comply with its international obligations, having concealed the program in order to use it in the future.

    "Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program, 100,000 secret files proved that they lied," Netanyahu said, adding that Iran hid its archives regarding the nuclear weapons in 2017. "The Iran deal, the nuclear deal, is based on lies. It’s based on Iranian lies and Iranian deception."

    Commenting on the speech, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Khatami dismissed it as “Israel’s provocative actions” and promised that Tehran would respond.

    “This is our warning to the regime occupying Jerusalem and its supporters – stop your dangerous behavior. The Iranian response will be surprising and you will regret it,” Haaretz cited him as saying.

    Khatami’s remark came after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif made an observation that Netanyahu’s big speech came in the run-up to the US administration’s planned announcement regarding the Iran nuclear deal on May 12.

    Netanyahu’s so-called revelations come amid mounting tensions over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with US President Donald Trump considering unilaterally withdrawing from the treaty. Reacting to the prime minister’s speech, Trump said he hadn’t ruled out Washington leaving the deal, while other signatories –  Russia, France and the UK called for the preservation of the agreement.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu: Israel Has Evidence Iran is Developing Nuclear Weapons (VIDEO)

    On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries – Russia, the US, France, China and the UK plus Germany – signed the JCPOA with Iran. The deal implies a gradual lifting of anti-Tehran sanctions in exchange for the Islamic Republic preserving the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    Related:

    Israel Likely Fixed Intel Around US Policy Ahead of Attack on Iran Deal
    Iran Stands Firm Against US Bullying Over Nuclear Deal - Foreign Minister Zarif
    World to be Deprived of Key Non-Proliferation Doc if US Quits Iran Deal - Lavrov
    Tags:
    Iran deal, Iran nuclear deal, Iran's nuclear program, Javad Zarif, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 28 - May 4
    This Week in Pictures: April 28 - May 4
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse