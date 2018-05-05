Register
    The UN Security Council

    Israel Drops Out of Race for UN Security Council Seat

    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    Middle East
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Israel has withdrawn its bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2019-2020 after consulting its friends and partners, the nation’s mission to the UN said.

    "After consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council," a statement cited by the Haaretz daily said.

    The UN’s 15-nation body comprises five permanent members – Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States – while others are picked for two-year stints. The next vote is in June.

    Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Stop 'Hunting': Palestine Urges UN to Respond to Killing of Protesters by Israel
    Israel was competing against Germany and Belgium for one of the two seats in the Western European and Others Group that will be freed by Sweden and the Netherlands.

    Israel's decision to quit comes after the Security Council called in April for an inquiry into the deaths of Palestinians, including two journalists, in clashes with Israeli soldiers on the border with Gaza.

    Tags:
    UN Security Council, United Nations, New York, United States, Israel
