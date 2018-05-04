'Bullying Diplomacy': Iranian Deputy FM Slams US Middle East Policies

The deputy foreign minister described Washington's Middle East policies as "bullying diplomacy" that contributes to instability and insecurity in the region, Iranian media reported.
"The region has been negatively affected by America's bullying diplomacy," Dehqani said on Thursday in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov.
During the meeting, he also stressed that the Islamic Republic is ready to cooperate with Tajikistan and other regional powers in countering terrorism and extremism.
Aslov, for his part, praised Iran's achievements in various spheres that are based on local capacities, adding that Tajikistan regards them as its own.
Iran and Tajikistan have many cultural and linguistic links, with the Tajik language once having been considered a dialect of Persian.
