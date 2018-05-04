Register
23:46 GMT +304 May 2018
    This aeriel view taken through an airplane window shows Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Monday, April 5, 2010

    'Bullying Diplomacy': Iranian Deputy FM Slams US Middle East Policies

    © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Middle East
    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Gholam-Hossein Dehqani criticized US policies in the Middle East, saying they are the main source of instability in the region.

    The deputy foreign minister described Washington's Middle East policies as "bullying diplomacy" that contributes to instability and insecurity in the region, Iranian media reported.

    "The region has been negatively affected by America's bullying diplomacy," Dehqani said on Thursday in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov.

    
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    
    Dehqani met with the Tajik foreign minister during his visit to Dushanbe to participate in an international anti-terrorism conference in Tajikistan's capital.

    During the meeting, he also stressed that the Islamic Republic is ready to cooperate with Tajikistan and other regional powers in countering terrorism and extremism.

    

    Aslov, for his part, praised Iran's achievements in various spheres that are based on local capacities, adding that Tajikistan regards them as its own.

    
    © AP Photo / Carlos Barria
    
    He also urged the tightening of economic cooperation between the two nations and expressed Dushanbe's readiness to continue coordination with Iran in the framework of regional and international organizations, such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the United Nations.

    Iran and Tajikistan have many cultural and linguistic links, with the Tajik language once having been considered a dialect of Persian.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse