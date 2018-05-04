Register
22:00 GMT +304 May 2018
    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010

    Baku Refutes Transfer of Documents on Iran Nuclear Program Through Azerbaijan

    Middle East
    0 10

    BAKU (Sputnik) - Azerbaijan dismissed reports on the alleged transfer of an archive containing data on Iran's nuclear program through its territory, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said on Friday.

    "We are absolutely convinced that this piece of information has nothing to do with the truth and is a complete fake," Hajiyev told the Azertag news agency, responding to a question about the report in the Kuwaiti news outlet.

    The Foreign Ministry's comment refers to the report published on Thursday by the Kuwaiti Al Jarida newspaper, citing its sources, claiming that the Israeli intelligence services have managed to abduct Iran's nuclear archive and left it near the border with Azerbaijan. The other group of agents then picked up the archive and brought it to Azerbaijan bypassing border control. The cargo was then delivered to Israel. The Azerbaijani authorities were reportedly not informed about the operation.

    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
    No Alternative to Iran Nuclear Deal in Sight as US Set on Withdrawal - Analysts
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that even after signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, meant to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, Tehran continued to keep and develop its nuclear weapons "know-hows" for future use. According to Netanyahu, Israel has obtained about 100,000 files proving that Iran's nuclear program had a military dimension, codenamed "Amad Project."

    Responding to these claims, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Israel’s allegations are outdated and that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already dealt with them.

