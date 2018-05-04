Baku Refutes Transfer of Documents on Iran Nuclear Program Through Azerbaijan

"We are absolutely convinced that this piece of information has nothing to do with the truth and is a complete fake," Hajiyev told the Azertag news agency, responding to a question about the report in the Kuwaiti news outlet.
The Foreign Ministry's comment refers to the report published on Thursday by the Kuwaiti Al Jarida newspaper, citing its sources, claiming that the Israeli intelligence services have managed to abduct Iran's nuclear archive and left it near the border with Azerbaijan. The other group of agents then picked up the archive and brought it to Azerbaijan bypassing border control. The cargo was then delivered to Israel. The Azerbaijani authorities were reportedly not informed about the operation.
Responding to these claims, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Israel’s allegations are outdated and that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already dealt with them.
