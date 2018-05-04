Egypt Doesn't Plan to Send Troops to Syria – Foreign Ministry

According to earlier reports from Al-Ahram newspaper, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that Arab countries were considering the possibility of sending a joint military contingent to Syria to stabilize the situation in the war-torn country.
"The Egyptian foreign minister’s statement on the possibility of sending Arab forces to Syria was not about Egypt. Egypt is not sending its troops abroad," the ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson noted that Egyptian forces may be deployed abroad only if UN peacekeeping missions participate.
Earlier in April, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis had stated that the United States would not retreat its forces from Syria, but would expand operations there and "bring in more regional support."
