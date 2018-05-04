Another Group of Militants Preparing to Leave Southern Damascus - Source

"Several buses have already crossed into Babbela and Yalda. The second column [of buses] will be formed, after which it will head to the country's north," the source said.
On Thursday evening, a column of 32 buses, carrying a total of 2,000 militants and their family members, left southern Damascus for the province of Idlib.
In late April, the Syrian government with the assistance of the Russian reconciliation center for Syria managed to achieve agreement with the heads of extremist armed gangs on the withdrawal of militants from the south of Damascus.
The Syrian army is currently engaged in liberating Damascus neighborhoods from militants. The last stronghold of Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham* terrorists is located to the south of Damascus in the area consisting of the Yarmouk refugee camp and surrounding settlements.
*Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham [al-Nusra, the Nusra Front, al-Nusra Front] are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.
