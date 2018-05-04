Official Talks on Deployment of Arab Forces to Syria Underway - Egyptian Gov't

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The idea of deploying a military contingent of Arab countries to Syria is being discussed officially, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Friday.

"The idea of replacing one type of forces with another, possibly Arab, is being discussed. This proposal is not only being mentioned in the media but is also being considered at talks of official representatives of countries," Shoukry said as quoted by the Al Ahram newspaper.

© REUTERS / The Egyptian Presidency Egypt's Sisi Calls for Int'l Probe Into Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria

According to information received earlier by Sputnik from sources in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Saudi-led coalition has agreed with some Arab countries to send military personnel to the north of Syria and east of the Euphrates. The source also reported that Egypt and Jordan stood against such actions.

Last January Egyptian Foreign Ministry called the operation of Turkish armed forces in Syria "violation of sovereignty", adding that Egypt opposed the military solution to the Syrian crisis.